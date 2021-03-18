Khordha: The District and Sessions Judge, Khordha on Thursday pronounced the judgement in the most discussed Bachan Sudha Pattnaik murder case of 2013 and awarded life imprisonment to the prime accused Diptiranjan Pattnaik.

As per reports, Diptiranjan was working as a security guard in an apartment in the Sabara Sahi area in Rasulgarh of Bhubaneswar. The deceased was living in the same apartment.

On September 11, 2013 Bachan Sudha was barbarously murdered in his apartment. Reportedly, the accused barged into his apartment with an intention to commit theft and murdered Bachan Sudha. After committing the crime by slitting his throat he had fled from the scene. It has been learned that even the accused had gifted a gold chain that had been snatched from the deceased to his girlfriend.

Later Macheswar Police lodged a case under section 302, 454 and 394 of IPC. During the course of investigation Police detained a female friend of the accused and interrogated her when truth came to the fore. Accordingly, Diptiranjan was arrested and forwarded to court by Commissionerate Police.

The counsel for the State informed that 18 numbers of witnesses were tried in the Court. Besides, elements related to the murder that had been collected from 48 spots were analaysed during the trial.

On the other hand counsel for the accused has informed that they will move to the upper Court to appeal.