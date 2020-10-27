2010 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recoveries reach 2,68,115
Bhubaneswar : Another 2010 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the State Health and Family welfare department.
The fresh recoveries include 269 people from Khordha, 164 from Cuttack, 103 from Mayurbhanj, 102 from Sundargarh, 99 from Sonepur, 89 from Keonjhar, 86 from Bolangir, 79 from Bargarh, 75 from Jajapur, 73 from Anugul, 73 from Nabarangpur, 72 from Baleswar, 67 from Jagatsinghpur, 65 from Kalahandi, 63 from Nayagarh, 61 from Kendrapara, 53 from Sambalpur, 47 from Puri, 46 from Jharsuguda, 43 from Nuapada, 40 from Bhadrak, 38 from Dhenkanal, 30 from Koraput, 29 from Malkangiri, 27 from Kandhamal, 22 from Ganjam, 18 from Boudh, 15 from Deogarh, 7 from Rayagada and 55 from State Pool, the Health Dept said.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,68,115, the Health Dept tweeted.
