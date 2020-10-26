Bhubaneswar: Another 2003 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries include 229 persons from Khordha, 159 from Anugul, 141 from Cuttack, 131 from Sundargarh, 113 from Jajapur, 104 from Balasore, 101 from Mayurbhanj, 91 from Kalahandi, 80 from Kendrapara, 78 from Bargarh, 72 from Balangir,69 from Puri, 53 from Keonjhar, 53 from Koraput, 48 from Jagatsinghpur, 47 from Nuapada, 46 from Jharsuguda, 45 from Nabarangpur, 43 from Sonepur, 36 from Dhenkanal, 35 from Sambalpur, 33 from Ganjam, 31 from Kandhamal, 29 from Malkangiri, 24 from Nayagarh, 17 from Bhadrak, 16 from Rayagada,13 from Deogarh, 11 from Boudh, 5 from Gajapati and 50 from State Pool, according to the latest update by the Health Dept.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,66,105, the Health Dept tweeted.

