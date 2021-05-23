Bhubaneswar: A total of 1091 tankers/containers carrying 20007.336 MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under escort/supervision of Odisha Police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 15 Deficit States/UTs in the country. More are leaving today.

During last 31 days, as many as 100 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 1611.582 MT, 265 from Dhenkanal with 4269.5 MT, 252 from Jajpur with 5166.327 MT and 474 from Rourkela with 8959.927 MT.

A total of 340 tankers with 6693.074 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 278 tankers with 4744.049 MT of oxygen to Telengana. Tamilnadu has received 78 tankers filled with 1382.667 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana has received 149 tankers filled with 2753.233 MT of oxygen. 41 tankers with 660.051 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 598.35 MT of oxygen filled in 37 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh.

As many as 58 tankers have carried around 1154.892 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 65 nos of tankers with 1147.76 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date. 22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, 4 tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, 8 tankers with 151.12 MT sent to Karnataka, 3 tankers with 66.14 MT sent to Bihar, 2 tankers with 25.29 MT sent to Chandigarh, 4 tankers with 73.16 MT sent to Kerala and 2 tankers with 39.42 MT of Oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in last 31 days.

Based on the directive of Hon’ble Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala Chandigarh and other states.