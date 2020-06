Kandhamal: Tightening the noose around the necks of illegal drug traders, Kandhamal police on Friday seized ganja weighing 20 quintals by conducting a raid in Gochhapada Dhana Dress area in Kandhamal district.

The market value of the seized ganja is expected to be worth around Rs 40 lakh.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection while 12 others were said to be fled from the scene.