Puri: It is said ‘Good work always pays off’. And this has been proved in the land of Lord Jagannath, in the holy town of Puri in Odisha. More than 200 sweepers of the Puri Municipal Corporation were felicitated recently for their exceptional work of keeping the town clean with perfection.

During the ongoing difficult time in Odisha, which has come thanks to Coronavirus, the Govt is adopting many measures to curb the COVID menace. Many health workers, sanitary workers, sweepers, Asha Didis and other professionals are seen taking special care to do away with the deadly virus.

In this difficult time the sweepers of Puri Municipal Corporation could feel that keeping the town area clean is the utmost necessity to keep people away from the deadly coronavirus. Accordingly they put their best effort to keep the town dirt free.

During the ongoing lock down when everybody are inside the home, these sweepers work day and night to clean the city. They reach their designated working areas in this holy town of Puri district everyday early in the morning before sunrise. They clean the area with utmost perfection.

Especially at this time when the state is struggling under the jaws of coronavirus it is very important to keep our living area very clean, the praiseworthy work by the sweeper has earned her with honour.

People in Puri are all praise for the sweepers for her perfect work. Accordingly, a few social workers of Jagannath Sena, Puri Drug Association as well as the Citizens’ Forum (Nagarika Mancha) felicitated the 200 plus sweepers in Puri. They also provided with a kit which contained a bottle of Sanitizer, a towel and some other useful equipments. The sweepers got emotional seeing this felicitation.