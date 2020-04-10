Berhampur: A 200 bed exclusive coronavirus hospital opens in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha. The hospital has been sponsored by Tata in association with the Government Of Odisha.

It is called the Tata Steel Medica Hospital. It will have 200 beds. 150 beds in isolation ward. It will also have 25 beds in ICU. There will be 20 private rooms for the Covid 19 exclusive hospital.

This new hospital brings the total number of exclusive coronavirus beds in the state of Odisha to 1747.

The hospitals are as follows: