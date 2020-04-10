200 Bed Covid-19 Hospital At Odisha’s Ganjam, To Strengthen Fight Against Coronavirus
Berhampur: A 200 bed exclusive coronavirus hospital opens in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha. The hospital has been sponsored by Tata in association with the Government Of Odisha.
It is called the Tata Steel Medica Hospital. It will have 200 beds. 150 beds in isolation ward. It will also have 25 beds in ICU. There will be 20 private rooms for the Covid 19 exclusive hospital.
This new hospital brings the total number of exclusive coronavirus beds in the state of Odisha to 1747.
The hospitals are as follows:
- Cuttack —– Ashwini —– 150 beds
- Jajpur —– Tata —– 150 beds
- Keonjhar —– Tata —– 50 beds
- Khurda —– KIMS —– 457 beds
- Khurda —– SUM —– 500 beds
- Puri —– IDH —– 40 beds
- Sundergarh —– Hi Tech —– 200 beds
- Ganjam —– Tata —– 200 beds