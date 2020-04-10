Tata Steel Medica Hospital

200 Bed Covid-19 Hospital At Odisha’s Ganjam, To Strengthen Fight Against Coronavirus

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Berhampur: A 200 bed exclusive coronavirus hospital opens in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha. The hospital has been sponsored by Tata in association with the Government Of Odisha.

It is called the Tata Steel Medica Hospital. It will have 200 beds. 150 beds in isolation ward. It will also have 25 beds in ICU.  There will be 20 private rooms for the Covid 19 exclusive hospital.

Related News

Sishu Bhawan In Odisha’s Balasore Hospital Premises…

4000 Covid-19 Test Kits Reach Odisha, Via Special Air Cargo…

4 New COVID 19 Positive Cases confirmed in Odisha, Total…

COVID 19 +ve found 70-yr-old, brought from WB was admitted…

This new hospital brings the total number of exclusive coronavirus beds in the state of Odisha to 1747.

The hospitals are as follows: 
  1. Cuttack —– Ashwini —– 150 beds
  2. Jajpur —– Tata —– 150 beds
  3. Keonjhar —– Tata —– 50 beds
  4. Khurda —– KIMS —– 457 beds
  5. Khurda —– SUM —– 500 beds
  6. Puri —– IDH —– 40 beds
  7. Sundergarh —– Hi Tech —– 200 beds
  8. Ganjam —– Tata —– 200 beds

 

 

You might also like
State

Sishu Bhawan In Odisha’s Balasore Hospital Premises Catches Fire, Investigation…

State

4000 Covid-19 Test Kits Reach Odisha, Via Special Air Cargo From Maharashtra

State

4 New COVID 19 Positive Cases confirmed in Odisha, Total Count reaches 48

State

COVID 19 +ve found 70-yr-old, brought from WB was admitted to Apollo Hosp,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.