Bhubaneswar: After finding no public transport due to countrywide lock down, a 20-year-old youth, an Odia labourer who worked in Maharashtra, has returned home in Odisha after cycling around 2000 kms.

Mahesh Jena took around a week’s time to reach his village in Jajpur district. He started his journey on April 1 and reached Jajpur town on April 7 evening.

Mahesh was working in an iron casting facility in Sangli district. Following the lock down, Mahesh was left jobless and his resources were depleting to survive.

Besides, he heard rumours that the industry would remain closed for three-four months.

“I require at least Rs 6,000 per month for accommodation and food. I don’t have enough money to stay till the company resumes operation. After staying for a week during the lock down, I decided to set out to my house at Badasuari village in Jajpur,” said Mahesh.

Mahesh used to cycle 12 km daily to get to his workplace and for food. He had bought a cycle for Rs 1,500 and spent Rs 500 for repairing.

“On April 1, I began my journey at 4.30 a.m and peddled for 10-12 hours a day and then rested at roadside dhabas or temples,” said Jena.

He ate at the roadside dhabas and at places where local police and some voluntary organisations offered free food.

During the journey, Mahesh was stopped twice by police on Andhra-Maharashtra border and Andhra-Odisha border. However, he convinced the police by narrating the cycle expedition.

Mahesh reached Jajpur town on April 7 where he was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for screening. He did not show any symptom for COVID-19.

However, he was sent to a government quarantine centre as a precautionary measure. He would be kept for 14 days.

(IANS)