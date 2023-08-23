20 thousand junior teachers to be recruited in Odisha, check details here

Bhubaneswar: In what be considered as good news for the job seekers, a total of 20,000 junior teachers (Schematic) will be recruited in Odisha.

As per the guidelines issued by the School and Mass Education Department, the junior teachers will be recruited through online computer-based test (CBT).

“Engagement of all Junior Teachers (Schematic) will be made by respective Zilla Parishads under each category i.e. for Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII under the programme of Samagra Sikshya (SS) for implementation of the said Act for elementary education,” the notification said.

“As prescribed in the Odisha Elementary Education (Method of Recruitment and conditions of Service of Teachers and Officers) Amendment Rules, 2014, Elementary Teachers are appointed in the State through absorption of Junior Teachers after three years of continuous and satisfactory service considered through a committee at the district level. A Junior Teacher (Schematic) becomes eligible to be a Junior Teacher after three years of continuous and satisfactory service. Their six years of engagement as mentioned above will be co-terminus with that of Samagra Sikshya scheme till their absorption in the regular Elementary cadre,” it added.

According to reports, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) will publish an advertisement for the recruitment of the Junior Teachers (Schematic).