20 passengers stranded in Chilika Lake

Krushnaprasad: A boat with around 20 passengers got stuck in the middle of the Chilika Lake due to poor visibility following thick fog in the area this morning.

With an aim to observe special rituals at the Maa Kalijai temple on the occasion of Makar Sankranti today, some people like others boarded a boat early this morning as per their plan and set out on their journey. However, they were stranded near the Gantagarh in the middle of Chilika Lake.

The boat resumed movement till the fog cleared after several hours, said sources.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media persons about the incident, Balugaon SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik informed that the boat service will remain suspended temporarily till the fog situation subsides. The boat services will remain suspended from 4 PM onwards today till further order.