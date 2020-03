20 Odisha Villages Lock Down Voluntarily in Wake of Coronavirus Scare

Bhubaneswar: In an unique move to stop the dangerous pandemic coronavirus from entering into their village, the villagers have locked the entry point of around 20 villages.

All the villagers have been instructed to stay in the village for 21 days.

This unique measure has been taken in 20 villages in and around Astaranga and Kakatpur.

Many people have pasted the ‘Mo Jeevan’ oath in front of their houses.