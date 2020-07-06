Sri Lanka covid-19 update
20 new COVID cases including 11 local contacts detected in Cuttack-Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar/ Cuttack:  As many as 20 new COVID cases including 11 local contacts have been detected in Odisha’s Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

While 17 cases have been reported in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 3 other cases were found in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area.

Out of the 17 cases reported in the BMC, 10 are local cases, 2 are COVID warriors while 5 are quarantine case.

Here are the details of the Coronavirus cases of BMC:

Likewise, the three cases which were found in the CMC area today have been detected from a paid quarantine centre and a Home quarantine centre while the other one is a local contact case.

Here are the details:

