20 injured in group clash in Odisha over COVID-19 lockdown

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: Amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of ÇOVID-19 pandemic, a group clash erupted in a village of Odisha’s Cuttack district on Monday.

The incident occurred at Patpur village in Banki area of the district following a dispute between two groups over ÇOVID-19 lockdown and social distancing.

At least 20 persons were injured in the clash. They hav been admitted to Banki Hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, the administration has imposed Section 144 in the village and deployed five platoons of police to control the situation.

