20 injured as bus meets accident in Kalinga ghati of Odisha

By WCE 5
bus meets accident in Kalinga ghati of Odisha

Bhanjanagar: In a tragic incident a bus on Thursday met an accident on the Kalinga ghati in Odisha. At least 20 passengers of the bus sustained injury in the accident.

As per reports, a tourist bus carrying visitors from West Bengal was on its way to Phulbani from Bhanjanagar. When the bus was crossing Kalinga Ghati it hit the side wall and resultantly skidded off the road.

The passengers of the bus are reportedly from West Bengal who had come here to visit Daringbadi. When they were returning after visiting Daringbadi, the bus met accident.

After getting information, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. All the injured passengers have been admitted to the hospital in G Udaygiri.

Also read: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates five sports infra projects
You might also like
State

Odisha: 63rd IPS Officers’ conference begins

State

Record 6131 teachers appointed in Odisha today

State

NTSE Scholarship 2021: Selected students to get more than Rs 1250 monthly, check…

State

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment: Fresh notification issued, check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.