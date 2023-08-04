20-ft breach in Kujanga, more than 100 families take shelter on Taladanda canal

Paradeep: A 20-ft breach in Teramanapur under Kujanga block of Paradeep have created a flood like situation in the area.

The breach occurred after Mahanadi flood water entered the villages of Teramanapur, Petasahi and Matha Sahi. More than 100 families have moved to Taladanda canal in fear and they are facing issues due to entry of floodwater.

The farmers are in distress as more than 100 hectares of land have been submerged in flood water due to the breach.

In the wake of rising water levels in Mahanadi, five districts have been put on high alert. These districts include Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, and Kendrapada.