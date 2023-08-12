20 female students critical due to lightning strike in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, nearly 20 female students are critical due to lightning strike in Odisha Adharsha Vidyalaya (OAV) in Garadpur block of Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

According to sources, the students were at school when the incident occurred. The students have rushed to the Patkura Community Health Centre. Two among the twenty students have been admitted to Kendrapara District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as their health condition deteriorated.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.