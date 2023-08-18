20-feet-long crocodile spotted in Mantei river of Odisha, locals terrified

Bhadrak: Crocodile scare in Odisha yet again, locals of Bhadrak are terrified after spotting a 20-feet-long crocodile in the Mantei river.

The locals of Basudebpur area in Bhadrak district were scared to see a big crocodile floating in Mantei river near Kalagadi village, 2 km from Baliapal.

Seeing the crocodile swimming in the river, the locals made a video using their mobile phones and reported it to the Sarpanch.

The average length of the crocodile is estimated to be around 20 feet. Some villages of Padmapur block such as Balimela and Karanja Padia panchayats are situated on the banks of Mantei River.

Sometimes the crocodile is feeding the cows grazing on the river bank and sometimes it is seen sleeping on the cultivated paddy fields, said locals.

The local people have demanded that the forest department install a security fence on the side of Mantei River.

In a tragic incident, a crocodile attacked a woman in Jajpur district of Odisha and dragged her into the waters on August 16.

According to reports, the woman died in the crocodile attack. A woman was allegedly dragged by a crocodile in Jajpur’s Bari Block, Amathpur in Birupa river.

The woman had gone to the river to bathe when the incident took place and the crocodile attacked her. The deceased woman belonged to Anamjena of Palatpur village.

On receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the spot and recovered the body of the woman without head and legs. The locals were shocked to see the state of the body.