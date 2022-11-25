20 dead migratory birds seized in Puri of Odisha

Brahmagiri: As many as 20 dead migratory birds have been seized by the Forest department in Brahmagiri of Puri in Odisha.

According to reports, the Brahmagiri Forest Department team conducted a raid near Ghatkudi village in Brahmagiri range of Puri district.

The Forest department has seized 20 dead migratory birds.

According to reports, the bird poachers have returned haunt the forest department. Bird poaching is underway in Brahmagiri range, carcasses of species like Northern Pingtle Shoveler have been recovered.

Further details awaited.