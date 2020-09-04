2-yr-old murdered by relative uncle in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Mathili: A two year old innocent child was allegedly murdered by his relative uncle in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Thursday. As per primary report, the murder was committed due to past enmity that took place in Khapra village under Mathili Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj (2), son of Khagapati.

As per reports, the child was alone at home when his relative uncle came to the house and killed him with an axe. Aunty (Sana Maa) of the child was out for water to the nearest tubewell. The child died on the spot.

A case has been lodged in this connection and Police have detained two persons in this connection. Further investigation of the case is underway.