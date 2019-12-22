2 youths misbehave with Class VI girl in Balasore, 1 held, 1 absconding

Soro: Adding to the surge in crime against minor girl, at least two youths have allegedly misbehaved with a Class-VI girl for over one month in Soro Municipality limits in Balasore district.

As per the report, the victim minor girl who studied in a ME school located under Soro Police Station area was being misbehaved by the two local youths identified as Harihar Mallick and Ishwar Mahalik for last one months on her way to school.

The accused duo was passing lewd comments at the girl initially and a couple of days later resorted to sexually exploit her by issuing threats. The victim whose father is a differently-abled man and mothers stays away from home and works in a private company in Bhadrak failed to protest the attackers.

The incident came light last night only after the victim narrated the ordeal before her father last night and he lodged a complaint at Soro Police Station subsequently.

Taking prompt action in the case police arrested Harihar today and charged him under Sections 656/19, 354 (8) of Pocso Act.

Efforts by police are underway to arrest Ishwar who is absconding.