Cuttack: Two youths met watery grave while taking bath in a river in Cuttack district of Odisha on Tuesday. Four friends had gone to take bath in the Luna river under Nischintakoili block and two of them drowned.

The two deceased persons have been identified as Litu Samal and Jitendra Pal of Dularpur.

As per reports, Litu Samal, Jitendra Pal and Hrushikesh Nayak of Dularpur and Chandrakant Biswal of Gopalpur had gone to take bath in the Luna River. When they were taking bath near Tarata-Mangala river bank, Litu and Jitendra slipped into the deep water and later swept away by strong water current. The two other raised an alarm and the villagers reached the spot to rescue.

The locals called for the fire-fighters who reached the spot and fished out the two. Both were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Nischintakoili. However, doctors at the hospital declared them brought dead dead. The two other friends are under treatment at the same CHC.