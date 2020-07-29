2 Youths Meet Watery Grave In Odisha’s Angul District

Angul: Two youths met watery grave while taking bath in a canal in Hemsurapada area under Angul district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The two deceased persons have been identified as Brundabana Sethi and his friend Babu Mohanty.

As per reports, the two friends had gone to the canal to take bath. Inside the water Brundaban lost balance and fell into the deep water. Seeing his friend in distress Babu jumped into the water to rescue him but both were swept away by strong water current.

After getting information Angul Police and Fire personnel reached the spot. Fire personnel launched a rescue operation and fished out the two bodies from the water. A case has been lodged in this connection and investigation of the case is underway.