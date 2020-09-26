angul accident news today

2 youths killed in road accident in Odisha’s Angul

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jarapada: In a sad development, two youths were killed in a road accident in Angul district of Odisha. The accident took place on the Railway overbridge on the Chhendipada-Jarapada road under Jarapada Police limits of the district.

While identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained both of them are believed to be from Ranigoda village of Angul.

As per reports, a truck bearing Regd. No. OD-35-D-0634 was coming from Jarapada towards Chhendipada when it dashed a bike that was borne by two persons who were coming from the opposite side.

As a result, the two persons on the bike were killed on the spot. The truck driver fled from the scene following the accident.

After getting information Police reached the spot and seized the two vehicles. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.

