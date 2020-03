2 Youths Drown In River At Odisha’s Kendrapara

2 Youths Drown In River At Odisha’s Kendrapara

Patkura: 2 young boys died while bathing in Chitrotpala river near Patkura in Kendrapara.

The deceased have been identified as Sharif Khan from Kendrapara and Basan Khan from Mumbai.

The Fire Service personnel were alerted and rushed to the spot.

They recovered the bodies from the river.

According to sources the boys were a part of a 16 member group.

They had come to Odisha to spread the message of Islam.