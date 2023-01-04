2 youths go missing in Ib river near Sundargarh in Odisha

Sundargarh: As many as two youths have gone missing after getting swept away in the Ib River in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The mishap has been reported from Kanakund tourist spot in Talsara.

The youths identified as Chandan Meher and Mukesh Meher came from Jharsuguda for a picnic in Kanakunda.

The rescue operation is still underway by Fire Services personnel and locals.

Further details awaited.