Sambalpur: Two youth have been allegedly attacked by people belonging to another group at Netaji Chhak under Burla police limits in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Sunday night.

According to reports, the two youth were standing near Netaji Chhak when they had a heated argument with the other group. The people of the other group attacked them with sharp weapons in a fit of rage in which the duo sustained critical injuries.

On getting the information, the Burla police arrived at the spot. They rescued the duo and rushed them to Burla hospital.

The cops have initiated an investigation into the matter on the basis of the filed complaint.