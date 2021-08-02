2-year-old Odisha girl enters India Book of Records for memory power

Nabarangpur: A two year old girl has brought laurels to the State as she made it to the India Book of Records (IBR) lately. While at this tender age kids can’t speak properly this prodigy can answer many questions related to colour, shape, pets, animals, opposite words etc.

As per reports, the two year old girl named Sampurna is the daughter of Purnima Pattanaik and Sameer Gantayat of Gulipatna in Umerkote of Nabarangpur district in Odisha.

Since early Sampurna showed her special talent, she could answer many questions. Accordingly, her parents imparted her training on different subjects and she grasped it quickly. Finally, in lieu of her super talent, she has lately been registered her name in the famous India Book of Records.

Sampurna’s father applied for an online contest of IBR on June 10 registering her name for the contest. Accordingly, the IBR authorities sought proof of the special talent of the kid. Her father sent 20 videos on her daily life.

After going through the videos the authorities made video call and asked different questions to the kid. Interestingly, she answered all the questions. The questions included names of 46 animals, 20 birds, 18 vegetables, 18 flowers, 17 fruits, 11 colours, 11 shapes, 6 worms and 8 foods. On the basis of the performance of this online test her name was registered in IBR. The family received the documentation regarding success of Sampurna, on June 30 through post.