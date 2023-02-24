2 year old girl, her parents attacked in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Balasore: In a sad incident, a two year old baby girl and her mother and father were attacked on the road in Balasore district of Odisha on Thursday night. Three miscreants passed lewd comments to the woman and later attacked the family. The incident took place in Belada Chhaka area under Soro Police limits in the district.

As per reports, Chinmaya Jena of Bainanda village under Soro Police limits runs a medicine store at Belada Chhaka in Tudigadia road. He had gone to his shop yesterday along with his wife Jayashree and two year old daughter.

In the night while he was shutting the door of the store three miscreants passed lewd comments to Jayashree. Later, when Chinmaya was returning home in a bike along with wife and daughter, the three miscreants stopped him at Belada Chhaka and attacked the family. While Chinmaya has sustained critical injury in the attack the woman and her child have also sustained injury.

The injured family has been shifted to Soro hospital for treatment. A complaint has been lodged in this matter at Soro Police Station while the three miscreants have fled from the scene.