2-year-old dies in tragic road accident in Odisha

Learning driving on the roads leads to a tragic accident in Odisha. A two-year-old loses his life in Keonjhar.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
accident in odisha
Representational Image: The Week

Keonjhar: In a tragic road accident in Odisha, a two-and-a-half-year-old has been killed in Keonjhar district on Sunday.

The accident took place when a man was learning to drive a jeep on the road when the child got trampled.

According to reports, the boy died on the spot. The identity of the boy is yet to be ascertained.

The police have reached the spot, further investigation is underway.

Detailed report on the accident awaited.

 

