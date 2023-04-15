2 year old baby girl killed after being hit by Hyva truck in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old girl child was killed after being hit by a Hyva truck in the Keonjhar district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Dhaladihi village under Nayakot Police limits. Following the accident, the villagers blocked the road demanding compensation for the deceased’s family.

The deceased girl child has been identified as the two-year-old daughter of Taranisen Barik of the village.

As per reports, the speeding Hyva truck hit the girl when she was playing by the roadside. The truck was transporting sand to the bridge’s construction site on the Bramhani Canal. PK Construction is the company that is making the bridge. Accordingly, the child was killed on the spot only.

Following the accident, the villagers and the deceased’s family kept the body on the road and blocked the Phuljhar-Dhaladihi road.

By the time this report was written, Police had reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators.