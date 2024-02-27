2 workers die in mishap at a plant in Damanjodi

Koraput: In a tragic mishap, two construction labourers died after a rod fell on them at the construction site in a plant at Damanjodi in Koraput district.

The deceased has been identified as Sanat Kunei and Sama Rajbanshi. The injured victim identity is yet to be established.

As per sources, the labourers were working at a plant expansion site when an iron rod fell on them. Two of them succumbed to death on the spot, while another suffered critical injuries. All the workers belonged to Jharkhand.

The people nearby rushed the trio to the hospital nearby but doctors declared them dead on arrival. The other worker is critical and undergoing treatment.