2 workers crushed to death by trailer truck in Odisha’s Sundergarh

Sundergarh: In a tragic incident as many as two labourers were killed in a mishap that took place in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Tuesday. The accident took place at the Barpali Chhaka under Hemagiri Police limits in the district.

As per reports, the two labourers were returning after finishing their work when a trailer mowed them down at Barpali chhaka. They were returning to their village Bandhapali when the accident took place.

While the two workers were killed on the spot the locals rushed to the spot and blocked the road demanding compensation for the deceased persons.

After getting information Police reached the spot and discussed with the people. Till this report was written, the road blockade had not been lifted.

