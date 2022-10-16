2 women mowed down by truck in Odisha’s Jajpur district

Jajpur: In a tragic incident as many as two women were killed in a road mishap that took place in Jajpur district of Odisha on Sunday. The accident took place near Chhatia on the National Highway number 16.

The deceased women have been identified as Gitarani Padhi and Sasmita Padhi of Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the women were travelling in a car from Bhubaneswar towards Chandikhol to have darshan of Goddess Biraja. Near Chhatia, the car had been parked on the road so that the passengers can have breakfast.

Reportedly, as the driver had not applied hand break on the vehicle, after some time the car automatically started to move without any driver.

Getting panicked by this the two women who were aboard the vehicle then, jumped off the car onto the road to save their life. However, they were mowed down by a speeding truck that was coming from rear. Accordingly, both the women were killed on the spot only.

After getting information Bairi Police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. Further investigation of the case is underway.