2 women looters held in Balasore, see details here

Balasore: Two women looters were held in Balasore district of Odosha while attempting to loot from people on a train, said reports on Monday. They were caught red-handed while trying to steal from a woman from a moving train. These two women were allegedly from the West Bengal region.

According to reports, the two women were overpowered by the passengers and were arrested and handed over to the Soro police. Reports say that, Jayanthi Behera of Salmpur village under Soro police station was coming with her family from Bhubaneswar to Soro by Janshatabdi train during which the incident took place.

Not far from Soro station when she was standing to get off at the station, a woman stole money from her vanity bag. Knowing this, Jayanthi sneaked into the toilet in search of the female robber to search for her.

Later, local people caught the woman at Soro station and seized Rs 6,000 stolen from her and informed the Soro police. The police reached the spot and detained two women in the police station and started investigating the incident. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.