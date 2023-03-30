2 women killed in elephant attack in Dhenkanal of Odisha

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, two women have been killed in an elephant attack in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Baghua Sahi in Hindol area in Dhenkanal.

Reports say that, the two women had gone to collect Mahua flowers in the forest when they were attacked by the elephant and died on the spot.

The identity of the two women is yet to be ascertained. The police and forest department have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.

Further details are awaited.