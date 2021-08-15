2 women killed as oil tanker runs over people in Odisha

Jaleswar: In an unfortunate incident, two women were killed as oil tanker ran over them near Mathani Chhak under Basta police limits in Balasore district in the afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as the residents of Dandika area under Basta police limits.

Report says, an Indian oil tanker was enroute Balasore from West-bengal, when it lost control over its wheels and ran over two women killing them on the spot and fell into 15-feet gorge.

On being informed, the fire personnel and police reached the spot and are trying to rescue the bodies.

Later, the police have launched a probe into the matter.