2 women killed as oil tanker runs over people in Odisha

By WCE 1

Jaleswar: In an unfortunate incident, two women were killed as oil tanker ran over them near Mathani Chhak under Basta police limits in Balasore district in the afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as the residents of Dandika area under Basta police limits.

Related News

Bar dancer arrested in the capital city of Odisha on charges…

Home guard electrocuted to death, constable injured in…

Report says, an Indian oil tanker was enroute Balasore from West-bengal, when it lost control over its wheels and ran over two women killing them on the spot and fell into 15-feet gorge.

On being informed, the fire personnel and police reached the spot and are trying to rescue the bodies.

Later, the police have launched a probe into the matter.

You might also like
State

Bar dancer arrested in the capital city of Odisha on charges of threatening police

State

Home guard electrocuted to death, constable injured in Odisha during Independence…

State

Odisha journalist commits suicide in Keonjhar

State

Covid-19 claims 64 more lives in Odisha, Khordha reports 16 new deaths

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.