2 women killed after being hit by unknown vehicle in Berhampur-Digapahandi road

By WCE 1
women hit by unknown vehicle

Berhampur: Two women killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Gokarnapur bridge on Berhampur-Digapahandi road today morning.

The deceased women have been identified as Tamal Bindhani(50) and Chinari Bangari (65), a aresident of Gokarnapur village.

Report says, the duo had gone to attend nature’s call when an unknown vehicle hit them from behind, following which both of them succumbed to injuries.

The vehicular communication was disrupted as both the bodies were lying on the road. The locals stage road blockade demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased.

Also Read: Youth killed, woman critical in road accident in Odisha’s Khordha district

You might also like
State

Odisha sees 628 positives today including 96 children

State

Subernarekha river breaches danger mark in Balasore

State

Odisha urges NABARD to enhance its assistance to Rs 10,000 cr

Business

Check the gold price today in your city on September 17

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online