2 women killed after being hit by unknown vehicle in Berhampur-Digapahandi road

Berhampur: Two women killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Gokarnapur bridge on Berhampur-Digapahandi road today morning.

The deceased women have been identified as Tamal Bindhani(50) and Chinari Bangari (65), a aresident of Gokarnapur village.

Report says, the duo had gone to attend nature’s call when an unknown vehicle hit them from behind, following which both of them succumbed to injuries.

The vehicular communication was disrupted as both the bodies were lying on the road. The locals stage road blockade demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased.

