2 women killed, 2 critical due to landslide in Koraput of Odisha

Koraput: In a tragic incident, as many as two women were killed and two others injured in a landslide in Koraput district of Odisha.

According to reports, the injured women have been admitted to Nandpur Hospital.

The incident reportedly took place near Lanjiput canal near Hikamput under Nandpur police station limits.

It is to be reported that, the two deceased women belonged to Pagdapandi village in Koraput district of Odisha.

Further detailed report relating to the identity of the deceased women is awaited. The police has reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.