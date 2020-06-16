2 women drown in pond in Mayurbhanj

2 women Drown In Pond In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

By KalingaTV Bureau

Morada: In a tragic incident, two women died after drowning in a pond at Mukunda village under Morada police limits of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on Tuesday.

The deceased women have been identified as Jamuna Hansda and Salge Hansda of Mukunda village.

According to reports, the deceased women had gone to a nearby pond for taking bath today.

After a while the locals witnessed two bodies floating in the pond. They fished out the bodies from the water and rushed them to the hospital. However, the doctors there announced them ‘brought dead’.

After getting information, Morada police seized the dead bodies and sent it for autopsy. A case has been lodged in this matter and further investigation is underway.

