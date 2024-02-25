2 women die after consuming poison in Odisha’s Koraput district

Koraput: In a tragic incident at least two women died in Koraput district of Odisha while they were under treatment as they became critical after consuming poison. Reportedly, another two women are under treatment who had also consumed poison. The incident took place in Dasamantapur area of the district.

One of the deceased women was from Upar Ratabandh village while the other was from the Baragachha village in Koraput district. Similarly, one of the women who is getting treated at the hospital is from Tala Randhabandha and the other woman is from Deo Khadga village.

As per reports, earlier the case of four women consuming poison had been reported. They had been admitted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital. However, today two of the women reportedly succumbed to their illness. Two other women are under treatment at the hospital.

The cause of the poisoning incident in Dasmantpur police station area is yet to be ascertained.