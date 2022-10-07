2 visually impaired candidates qualify to become OAS officers

Bhubaneswar: Setting an example for others two visually impaired candidates have become successful in the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2020. Result of the said examination was published today.

As per reports, Prasanna Panda and Prachurya Pradhan, who are hundred percent visually impaired had appeared in the Odisha Civil Services Examinations. Both of them have qualified to become OAS officers.

Prasanna Panda has secured rank 266 in the OCS examination while Prachurya Pradhan secured the 292nd rank. Prachurya Pradhan is doing PH D in the Ravenshaw University in Cuttack while Prasanna Panda has been enrolled to PH D curriculum in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

It is the to be noted that the result of the Odisha Civil Services Examinations 2020 was published today where three women candidates secured the top three ranks while Tejaswini Behera from Bhubaneswar became the topper.