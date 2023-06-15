2 Union Ministers to contest Lok Sabha elections: BJP State Gen secy Prithviraj Harichandan

There is no doubt that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will contest the elections. The party will decide from where he will contest the election, said Odisha BJP General Secretary Prithviraj Harichandan

State
By Himanshu 0
Bhubaneswar: Two Union Ministers will contest the Lok Sabha elections, informed Odisha BJP General Secretary Prithviraj Harichandan on Thursday.

Similarly, it has not been decided from where Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnab will contest the elections.

It was in response on the subject of ten Union Ministers’ contesting of the upcoming General elections.

The BJP is preparing itself for the 2024 general elections. BJP General Secretary Prithviraj Harichandan also said that if the Union Ministers contest the election, it will directly benefit the party.

