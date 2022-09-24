2 trucks ram into roadside shops in Cuttack dist, narrow escape for 14

Cuttack: In a shocking incident two trucks crushed the roadside shops in Cuttack district of Odisha at the wee hour of today. The incident took place on the Nischintakoili main market road. At least 14 people narrowly escaped death.

As per reports, two fertilizer laden trucks were on their way to Kendrapara from Cuttack. Both the trucks rammed into at least four to five shops on the roadside of the market of Nischintakoili today morning.

The trucks are reportedly still trapped on the spot. As a result of the accident all the five shops were completely destroyed.

Important thing is that as many as 14 people work in these shops who could have also been crushed under the wheels of the trucks. However, fortunately they were not there at the moment when the accident took place.