2 trains to remain cancelled in Odisha from July 20: Know details

Bhubaneswar: In view of poor patronization in Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special train and in Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargah-Bhubaneswar special trains, it has been decided to cancel both the trains up to 1st August, 2021 with effect from 20th July, 2021, reads a press note released by Railways.

08493/08494 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special and 08456/08455 Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargah-Bhubaneswar Special trains will remain cancelled up to 1st August, 2021 with effect from 20th July, 2021.

