2 teachers beat up students in Odisha, at least 10 injured!

Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, a teacher has allegedly beaten up as many as ten students of a tutorial in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Tulasipur area of Nayagarh district in Malisahi College beat up more than 10 students.

The students have been beaten up so badly that there are bruises on their backs. The injured students are being treated at the Nayagarh District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

On receiving the complaint, the Nayagarh Town Police registered a case and arrested the teacher Lakshmidhar Das, while another teacher, Dillip Kumar Mohanty, is yet to be detained.

At first there was a disturbance among the students. About 20 students were made to kneel down and were beaten up with sticks.

However the students were threatened not to register a complaint in the matter. The teacher sad that he has links with Hyder gang. It is even alleged that the teacher Lakshmidhar Das threatened to cut the practical marks in the college. About which students and parents are worried.

While the police are investigating the incident, strict action has been taken against the lecturer. No response has been received from the tutorial yet, said sources.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.