Bhubaneswar: Two persons suspected of being affected by coronavirus were admitted to the Capital Hospital today.

One of them is an Irish national named Peter. The other person however is a resident of Nimapada, Puri.

They have been kept at the isolation ward.

Their swab samples will be sent for testing, said Dr. Ashok Kumar Pattnaik, Director, Capital Hospital.

They will be kept at the hospital till submission of their swab report.