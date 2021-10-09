Odisha: 2 succumb to Covid-19 in Nabrangpur

By WCE 1
covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image (Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: As many as four COVID infected patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1. A 62 years old Male of Bolangir District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Schizophrenia.

2. A 70 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District.

3. A 39 years old Male of Nabarangapur District.

4. A 42 years old Male of Nabarangapur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.

Also Read: Odisha reports 526 Covid positives including 68 children

You might also like
State

Businessman’s body recovered near Sunabeda PS in Koraput

Nation

India sees dip in daily Covid-19 tally with 19,740 new cases, 248 deaths

State

State

Another Low-pressure area in the next 48 hours, may take cyclonic form

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online