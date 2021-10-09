Odisha: 2 succumb to Covid-19 in Nabrangpur

Bhubaneswar: As many as four COVID infected patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1. A 62 years old Male of Bolangir District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Schizophrenia.

2. A 70 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District.

3. A 39 years old Male of Nabarangapur District.

4. A 42 years old Male of Nabarangapur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.

