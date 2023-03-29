2 successful kidney transplants in SCBMCH of Odisha

Cuttack: SCB Medical College and Hospital situated in Cuttack of Odisha has made history in the world of medical science, said reports on Wednesday. The hospital has successfully transplanted two kidneys in a rare surgery.

The surgery took place after the relatives of a patient who was admitted in SCB Medical College and Hospital died and donated two kidneys. These kidneys were transplanted into the body of two patients.

However, it is noteworthy that earlier, as many as four cadaveric transplants were done in SCB Urology Department. However, the kidney of a patient who died in a private hospital with SCB was brought and this rare surgery was performed. Therefore, for the first time, this surgery was completed here on Tuesday late night due to the kidney donation of a person who died in SCBMCH.

According to the available information, Tanuja Kar of Jagatpur area in Cuttack who was admitted to SCB on Monday due to brain stroke breathed her last on Tuesday as her brain stopped functioning and she was declared braindead.

The SCBMCH Superintendent Neurosurgeon Dr. Sudshanshu Shekhar Mishra, Nephrology Chief Dr. Arun Acharya, Urology Chief Dr. Sameer Swain, Dr. Sabyasachi Panda, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhuri requested the relatives of the patient to donate her kidney, which the later agreed.

After the consent of the family was obtained by the doctors, the two kidneys of Tanuja were removed from her body and were transplanted into the body of two other patients. These two patients who received the kidney have been identified as Alok Bodak and Surya Ranjan Sahu of Jharsuguda district in Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that, this was Alok’s first and Surya’s second kidney transplant. The doctor informed that the operation was successful. As many as 17 medical teams cooperated with Dr. Arun in this rare operation, said reliable reports.