2 students drown in Mahanadi river, NDRF continues search operation

Cuttack: Two students reportedly went missing after drowning in the Mahanadi River near the Talagada Sidheswar temple at Naraj of Cuttack yesterday.

In the latest update, it has been found that the two missing students were pursuing +2 1st year of their college. The search mission for the missing students will be resumed today by the Fire Department.

Officials from NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) will also join the operation.

A group of eight students had gone to the river side on a visit. However, two of them went missing while taking a bath in the river. Six other students were found safe at the location. The Baranga police recovered the bagpacks, shoes and scooter of the missing students.

Further details awaited.