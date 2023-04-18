2 students critical as fan falls on them during exams in Athgarh

Athgarh: A fan fell on two students while they were writing their exam in Athgarh of Cuttack district in Odisha on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident happened in Athgarh Gopbandhu Science College. Both the students were rescued and admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Both the students were studying in plus two second year. One student sustained injury on his neck while the other sustained an injury on his shoulder.

The fan suddenly fell on them, which shocked almost all the students in the room. Further detailed report awaited.

